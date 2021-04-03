Americans Shutdown Utah 3-0, for Second Straight Win

Allen Americans celebrate a goal against the Utah Grizzlies

Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), shutout the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night, 3-0 at Allen Event Center in front of an announced crowd of 1,954.

Americans netminder Hayden Hawkey recorded his first professional shutout on Friday, stopping all 25 shots he faced. The former Montreal Canadians draft pick made his second start of the season.

Philip Beaulieu (3), Samuel Laberge (11) and Corey Mackin (16) all lit the lamp for Allen. Mackin's goal came shorthanded in the third period, his third shorty of the season. His 16th goal put him one ahead of Jesse Mychan for the team lead.

All three Allen goals came via special teams. The Americans went two for six on the power play. Utah was 0 for 4.

Twenty-four penalty minutes combined in the final period, with both teams squaring off at center ice at the end of the game.

The Americans have won two in a row against Utah and improve to 8-2-0 in the season series. Game three of the weekend set is on Saturday night at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center. Don't miss the 12th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game at 5:00 pm.

