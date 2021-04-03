Orlando Flips the Script

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (31-11-0-2) suffered a 4-2 loss to the Orlando Solar Bears (21-17-3-1) at Amway Center on Saturday night. The Blades return home winning two of three road games in Orlando.

FIRST STAR: Chris LeBlanc (ORL) - 1 goal, +2, three shots, game winning goal

SECOND STAR: Anthony Repaci (ORL) - two assists, +1, three shots

THIRD STAR: Nolan Valleau (ORL) - one assist, +1, five shots

Both clubs had ample opportunities in the first period, but neither could find twine. Orlando had an edge over Florida with 13 shots versus the Blades' 11 shots.

Colby Sissons finally broke through with a power-play tally at the 1:15 mark in the second period. As Florida quickly moved the puck around in their offensive zone, Joe Pendenza eventually found Sissons at the point to hammer it home.

A few minutes later, the Solar Bears responded with an easy tap in off of a rebound from Fabrizio Ricci (7:28). Orlando later extended their lead by one with a power-play goal from Aaron Luchuk. Nolan Valleau ripped a slapshot that was initially blocked in traffic, but Luchuk was able to bury the rebound (14:02).

Florida was able to somewhat slow down Orlando's momentum by evening the score at two. From a quick build out from the defensive zone, John McCarron found Levko Koper by himself at the near circle, where he snapped a wrist shot past Clint Windsor (16:23).

In the third frame, Orlando made it a 3-2 game, when Chris LeBlanc netted his own rebound in the slot (11:48). Then with two minutes left of the frame, Orlando's Tristin Langan grabbed the insurance goal with an empty netter to seal the game at 4-2 (17:54).

