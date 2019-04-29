Griffins Sign Charle-Edouard D'Astous to Two-Year Deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed defenseman Charle-Ã‰douard D'Astous (sharl ed-WHARD das-TOU) to a two-year contract.

??D'Astous, 21, spent the last four seasons with the Rimouski OcÃ©anic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, logging 181 points (49-132-181), a plus-47 rating and 268 penalty minutes in 244 regular season games from 2015-19. In 28 playoff contests, he showed 23 points (2-21-23), a plus-four rating and 32 PIM.

??During his final campaign in 2018-19, D'Astous took home the Emile Bouchard Trophy as the league's Defenseman of the Year while also capturing First All-Star Team honors after he led all QMJHL defensemen in points (14-52-66) and assists (52) in 55 games. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound blueliner also ranked among the league's top defensemen with 25 power play assists (T1st), 14 goals (T7th), a plus-34 rating (T10th) and four power play goals (T12th). He led all team defensemen and placed third overall on the club in postseason scoring with 15 points (1-14-15) as Rimouski fell to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the league semifinals. D'Astous served as Rimouski's captain and was also recognized as the QMJHL's Humanitarian of the Year.

??A native of Rimouski, Quebec, D'Astous was named to the QMJHL Second All-Star Team in 2017-18 after placing among the circuit's leading defensemen with 56 points (7th), 18 goals (2nd), 38 assists (T10th), a plus-33 rating (T6th) and 96 PIM (7th) in 59 appearances.

