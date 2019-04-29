American Hockey League Announces Second-Round Schedules for 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the schedule for the second round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Atlantic Division Finals will pit the Charlotte Checkers, top development affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, against the Hershey Bears, top affiliate of the Washington Capitals. In the North Division Finals, the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) will meet the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets). In the Central Division Finals, the Chicago Wolves (Vegas Golden Knights) will take on the Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild). And in the Pacific Division Finals, the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers) will face the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks).

Atlantic Division Finals - Series "I" (best-of-7)

A1-Charlotte Checkers vs. A3-Hershey Bears

Game 1 - Fri., May 3 - Hershey at Charlotte, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 4 - Hershey at Charlotte, 6:00

Game 3 - Tue., May 7 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00

Game 4 - Wed., May 8 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 10 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 6 - Sun., May 12 - Hershey at Charlotte, 5:00

*Game 7 - Tue., May 14 - Hershey at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Finals - Series "J" (best-of-7)

N3-Toronto Marlies vs. N4-Cleveland Monsters

Game 1 - Wed., May 1 - Cleveland at Toronto, 7:00

Game 2 - Fri., May 3 - Cleveland at Toronto, 7:00

Game 3 - Sun., May 5 - Toronto at Cleveland, 3:00

Game 4 - Tue., May 7 - Toronto at Cleveland, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 11 - Cleveland at Toronto, 4:00

*Game 6 - Mon., May 13 - Toronto at Cleveland, 7:00

*Game 7 - Wed., May 15 - Cleveland at Toronto, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Finals - Series "K" (best-of-7)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Iowa Wild

Game 1 - Wed., May 1 - Iowa at Chicago, 8:00

Game 2 - Thu., May 2 - Iowa at Chicago, 8:00

Game 3 - Sun., May 5 - Chicago at Iowa, 4:00

Game 4 - Wed., May 8 - Chicago at Iowa, 8:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 10 - Chicago at Iowa, 8:00

*Game 6 - Mon., May 13 - Iowa at Chicago, 8:00

*Game 7 - Wed., May 15 - Iowa at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Finals - Series "L" (best-of-7)

P1-Bakersfield Condors vs. P3-San Diego Gulls

Game 1 - Fri., May 3 - San Diego at Bakersfield, 10:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 4 - San Diego at Bakersfield, 10:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 8 - Bakersfield at San Diego, 10:00

Game 4 - Fri., May 10 - Bakersfield at San Diego, 10:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 11 - San Diego at Bakersfield, 10:00

*Game 6 - Mon., May 13 - Bakersfield at San Diego, 10:00

*Game 7 - Wed., May 15 - San Diego at Bakersfield, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and for the 18th year in a row, more than 6 million fans attended AHL games across North America in 2018-19. Through the years the American Hockey League has also been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.