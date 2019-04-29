Condors to Host Gulls in Pacific Division Finals on Friday and Saturday

April 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The (1) Bakersfield Condors and (3) San Diego Gulls begin their best-of-seven Pacific Division Finals series with Games 1 and 2 in Bakersfield on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. The Condors playoff run is presented by Adventist Health. Tickets are on sale now at the Rabobank Arena Box Office, online at AXS.com, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825). A postseason record crowd of 8,120 watched the Condors advance on Saturday against Colorado and the Condors average of 7,167 was the third highest AHL attendance total in the first round this year.

Playoff passes are on sale now. The Playoff Pass freezes your ticket price for all games, all rounds, guarantees your seating location for all rounds, and saves money off box office pricing. Click here to purchase your playoff pass or call 324-PUCK (7825).

Purchase a 2019-20 ticket plan for as low as $9 / month and receive bonus playoff tickets. Click here, call 324-PUCK (7825) or come to the Condors front office.

SERIES SNAPSHOT AND NOTES:

The Pacific Division Finals will be the fifth time Bakersfield and San Diego have met in the postseason. Previously, the teams battled four times in the WCHL, with the last series coming in 2003.

Each team dispatched of their first round opponent in four games

It will be a matchup of the two best offenses in the AHL during the regular season as the Condors averaged 3.56 goals per game to lead the lead and the Gulls just behind at 3.51; Bakersfield had the fourth fewest goals against per game at 2.68 while the Gulls were 26th at 3.25 against a contest

Bakersfield was 4-4-2 against the Gulls during the regular season and went 3-0-1 in the final four games of the season series

The Condors were 21-10-3 on home ice in the regular season and had the second best road winning percentage in the Western Conference at 21-11-0-2 (.647)

San Diego had the second best (only the Condors were better) road winning percentage in the Pacific Division at 18-10-4-2 (.618).

