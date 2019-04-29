Roadrunners Re-Sign Kelly Klima to One-Year Contract

April 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Roadrunners have re-signed forward Kelly Klima to a one-year AHL contract.

The 21-year-old Klima registered 28 points in 27 games with the Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Roadrunners, as well as one assist in 10 games with Tucson to conclude the campaign.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of Tampa, FL completed his first professional season in 2018-19 following three full seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), totaling 126 points in 186 games.

"We're happy to have Kelly back with us again in the fall," said Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. "Kelly had a tremendous season in Norfolk and developed into a valuable part of our lineup in Tucson to end the season. We hope to see that growth continue."

The Roadrunners will begin their fourth season in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 at Tucson Arena. For ticket information, call 866-774-6253.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.