'Canes Recall Nedeljkovic from Charlotte

April 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.

Nedeljkovic, 23, won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's most outstanding goaltender during the 2018-19 season. The 6'0", 189-pound netminder led the AHL in wins (34), goals-against average (2.26) and minutes played (2,917), and posted a career-high save percentage of .916. Earlier this season, he became the fifth goaltender in franchise history to win his first career NHL start with 24 saves at Vancouver on Jan. 23. In 125 career AHL games, Nedeljkovic has registered a 73-35-9 record, 2.59 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and 10 shutouts. The Parma, Ohio, native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Nedeljkovic, who won the "Baz" Bastien Award as the AHL's top goalie this season, has gone 3-1 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage in the Calder Cup Playoffs so far for Charlotte.

The Checkers' second-round series against the Hershey Bears begins Friday in Charlotte.

