'Canes Recall Bean from Charlotte

April 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Jake Bean from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis.

Bean, 20, posted two assists in four games in Charlotte's AHL First Round series win over Providence. The 6'1", 181-pound defenseman recorded 44 points (13g, 31a) in 70 AHL games with the Checkers during the regular season and was named to the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team. Among rookie AHL defensemen, Bean ranked second in goals and points and third in assists in 2018-19. He skated in a pair of NHL games with the Hurricanes this season, including his NHL debut at Montreal on Nov. 27. The Calgary, Alta., native was drafted by Carolina in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes return to PNC Arena for Game 3 of their Second Round series against the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

