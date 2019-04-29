Texas Signs Minnesota-Duluth Captain Parker MacKay

April 29, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Monday that the club has signed right wing Parker MacKay for the upcoming 2019-20 season. MacKay captained the University of Minnesota-Duluth this season and led them to their second consecutive national championship.

MacKay, 24, completed his collegiate career with a career best 33 points (16-17=33) in 40 games with the Bulldogs and was named the NCAA Frozen Four tournament MVP. In the championship game, MacKay net a goal and added an assist to top the University of Massachusetts-Amherst 3-0. From 2015 to 2019, the 5-foot-11 winger collected 70 points (37-33=37) in 136 games. During his senior season, the captain led his alma mater in points and goals.

Prior to enrolling at Minnesota-Duluth, the Irma, Alberta native skated in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Spruce Grove Saints. In three seasons from 2012 to 2015, MacKay posted 119 points (45-74=119) in 144 games. He led the Saints in scoring in 2013-14 with 58 points (21-37=58) in 57 games. MacKay was rewarded the following season, being named team captain while also earning accolades as the Dan McNabb Memorial Trophy winner (Most Dedicated Player in the AJHL) and 2015 AJHL Playoff MVP.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will be back in Cedar Park for the 2019-2020 season. Ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information or to renew your seats, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visitTexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2019

Texas Signs Minnesota-Duluth Captain Parker MacKay - Texas Stars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.