IceHogs Agree to Terms with Forward Nick Moutrey

April 29, 2019





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have agreed to terms with forward Nick Moutrey on a one-year AHL contract that runs through the 2019-20 season.

Moutrey, 23, spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with the IceHogs after signing a pair of Professional Tryout Agreements (PTO) with the team. He logged one goal, four assists and 22 penalty minutes in 49 games and has now skated in the AHL during each of the last four seasons. The 6-3, 218-lbs forward made his team debut on Nov. 14 at Grand Rapids, tallied his first point with Rockford via an assist on Dec. 7 vs. the Griffins and scored his lone goal on Feb. 17 vs. San Antonio.

The Shelburne, Ontario native also posted a point-per-game average with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs last season, notching four goals and eight assists through 12 contests. He led the team in both points and assists prior to signing a PTO with the IceHogs.

Overall, Moutrey has combined for 44 points (20g, 24a) and 125 PIMs in 201 career AHL games between Lake Erie/Cleveland (2015-18), Belleville (2017-18) and Rockford (2018-19). He won the Calder Cup with the Monsters during his AHL debut season in 2015-16 and recorded a career-high 17 points (8g, 9a) the following year with Cleveland in 2016-17.

Moutrey was originally selected by Columbus in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Season Tickets for 2019-20 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 12 and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.

