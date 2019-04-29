Monsters to Broadcast Games One and Two of North Division Finals vs. Toronto Marlies on FOX Sports Ohio

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the team will broadcast Games 1 and 2 of the Monsters' best-of-seven North Division Final series vs. the Toronto Marlies, live from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, on FOX Sports Ohio with both games simulcast on Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network. Coverage begins with Game 1 on Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00 pm and continues with Game 2 on Friday, May 3 at 7:00 pm.

Monsters broadcaster Tony Brown will provide play-by-play of both games with Stanley Cup Champion and Cleveland Hockey Legend Jock Callander providing color commentary for Game 2, while both games will be hosted from the Monsters' Cleveland studios by FOX Sports Ohio's Cayleigh Griffin and longtime Northeast Ohio sports voice Kenny Roda.

"We are extremely excited to bring Monsters fans live TV coverage of the first two games of the North Division Final," said Monsters COO/SVP of Franchise Operations Mike Ostrowski on Monday. "We're grateful to our partners at FOX Sports Ohio for their support in helping Cleveland hockey fans join in the quest for the Calder Cup."

Cleveland Monsters North Division Finals Broadcast Schedule

Date Venue Time (EST) Broadcast Information

Game 1 - Wed., May 1 Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON 7:00 pm FOX Sports Ohio, Alt 99.1

Game 2 - Fri., May 3 Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON 7:00 pm FOX Sports Ohio, Alt 99.1

Game 3 - Sun., May 5 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH 3:00 pm Alt 99.1

Game 4 - Tue., May 7 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH 7:00 pm Alt 99.1

Game 5 - Sat., May 11 * Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON 4:00 pm Alt 99.1

Game 6 - Mon., May 13 * Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH 7:00 pm Alt 99.1

Game 7 - Wed., May 15 * Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON 7:00 pm Alt 99.1

* If Necessary

Once the Monsters return to Cleveland, there are several ways for fans to guarantee seats for 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Monsters Playoff Plus Plan, which includes membership into the Monsters Hockey Club for the 2019-20 season, will guarantee fans will one second-round home game for free. New members will also immediately begin enjoying all the added-value benefits of being an MHC Member.

The Monsters Light the Land Special allows fans to purchase one second-round home playoff game and receive a November or December game for the 2019-20 Monsters season for FREE, with specials starting at just $20 for both games! This offer is available for a limited time only and fans can secure their tickets by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/special .

Single Game Tickets for the Division Final are also on sale now with seats starting at just $11. Finally, Monsters Group Packages, for groups of 10 or more, start at just $15 per ticket. Also available are Monsters Fan Experience Packages which allow groups to participate in exclusive experiences before the game!

The first 7,500 fans at all second-round playoff home games will receive a Monsters Playoff Rally Towel. The Game 3 Rally Towel is presented by Ohio Screw Products. For tickets to all potential Monsters playoff games and for more information, fans can visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs .

While the team is on the road, be sure to root on the team as the Monsters Official Bar Watch Party Tour. Fans are encouraged to meet the Monsters entertainment teams and cheer on the Monsters to victory on the road. The official Playoff Watch Party locations are:

GAME 1 (Wednesday, May 1st) - Dave & Buster's - 25735 1st Street, Westlake, OH - 7:00 pm

GAME 2 (Friday, May 3rd) - Scene 75 - 3688 Center Road, Brunswick, OH - 7:00 pm

Monsters Playoff Rally Caravans, featuring Sully, the Monsquad and fan giveaways, will get everyone in the community ready to "#LightTheLand"! The Caravan Schedule is:

Thursday, May 2nd - Crocker Park - 6:00 pm- 7:00 pm - 177 Market Street, Westlake, OH;

Monday, May 6th - Legacy Village - 6:00 pm- 7:00 pm - 25001 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH;

Tuesday, May 7th - Public Square - 11:30 am - 1:00 pm - Downtown Cleveland.

Next up for the Monsters, it's Game 1 of the team's best-of-seven game North Division Final series vs. the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday with full coverage, live from Coca -Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ON, underway at 7:00 pm on FOX Sports Ohio, Alt 99.1 and the Monsters Hockey Network.

For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs and be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey .

