Goaltender Parker Milner Joins Bears, Morrison Re-Assigned to Stingrays

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that goaltender Parker Milner has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears. Additionally, the Bears announced that goaltender Adam Morrison was assigned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Milner, 28, appeared in three games for the Bears this season, recording a 2-1-0 record with a 2.28 goals against average and a .931 save percentage. Over the past three seasons, Milner has appeared in 14 games with Hershey with a 6-7-1 record, a 3.16 goals against average, and a .898 save percentage.

Milner went 19-17-3 with a 2.95 goals against average and a .912 save percentage in 40 games with South Carolina of the ECHL this season. Additionally, the 6-foot-1, 187-pound goaltender recorded a 2.74 goals against average and a .914 save percentage in South Carolina's opening round loss to the Orlando Solar Bears in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Pittsburgh native was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year following the 2017-18 regular season when he posted a 28-7-3 record with a 1.86 goals against average and a .929 save percentage.

Milner was recalled by Washington on Apr. 21 and served as the team's third goalie during the opening round playoff loss to Carolina.

Morrison, 28, went 6-5-0-0 with South Carolina this season, posting a 2.87 goals against average and a .902 save percentage with one shutout in 12 games. The netminder returned from a long-term injury on Mar. 9, and won two of his final three starts on the season. He was recalled to Hershey on Apr. 11 and did not see any game action.

