Great Lakes Scores Six Times in the Third, Tops Cedar Rapids 6-1

August 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Great Lakes offense struck for six runs in the top of the third inning and never looked back, handing the Kernels their fourth straight loss, 6-1, Saturday evening.

For the fifth straight time to begin the series, Great Lakes got on the board first, and it did so in a big way in the top of the third inning. A pair of singles followed by a fielder's choice and a walk loaded the bases with two outs for Chris Newell, who lifted the Loons on top with a two-run single. Behind him, Gelof plated another run with a single to up the Great Lakes lead to 3-0. With Newell on third and Gelof on first, the pair pulled off a double steal to swipe home and increase the advantage to 4-0. After a Sam Mongelli base hit put two more runners on base, Luis Rodriguez capped off the six-run inning scoring both with a two-run double to put the Loons on top 6-0.

After the third, the Cedar Rapids pitching staff went scoreless the rest of the way. C.J. Culpepper came on in relief and did not allow a base runner in his two perfect innings of work. Behind him, Jardan Carr continued his strong stretch of pitching, throwing four scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Kernels broke onto the scoreboard in the eighth. Nick Lucky walked to begin the frame, and after a Jose Salas single moved him to third, he scored on a Walker Jenkins sacrifice fly to put Cedar Rapids on the board, but it was far too little, too late in the 6-1 Great Lakes win.

The loss is the fourth straight for the Kernels in the series with Great Lakes, and it drops Cedar Rapids to 55-44 on the season and 18-17 in the second half. The two sides wrap up the six-game series Sunday at 1:05, with Ty Langenberg on the mound for the Kernels.

