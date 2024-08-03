Mann Blast Helps Locos Top Dragons Again

LANSING, Mich. - In front of 7,437 on Fiesta Loco Night, Jonny Butler stroked a two-run single in the fifth, Luke Mann demolished a three-run homer in the sixth, and the Lansing Locos (16-19, 48-52) beat the division-leading Dayton Dragons (21-14, 55-46) on Saturday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Locos, the Lansing Lugnuts' Copa de la Diversión identity, had routed the Dragons in the Tuesday series opener, 10-2. After three straight losses by the Lugnuts, the Locos' return delivered the potential for a series split with a victory in the Sunday finale.

Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, T.J. Schofield-Sam and Cole Conn drew consecutive one-out walks from Trey Braithwaite. After a Casey Yamauchi flyout moved Schofield-Sam to third, Conn stole second base, Butler followed with a sizzling grounder into right field for a 2-1 Lansing lead.

The Dragons tied the score in the top of the sixth on a Victor Acosta RBI triple, but the Locos had a prompt response. Facing new reliever Brody Jessee, Jared Dickey dropped down a bunt single, Will Simpson grounded a single to left, and Mann rocked Jessee for a no-doubt three-run homer to right, his fifth homer with Lansing and 13th total homer of the year.

Hector Rodriguez homered leading off the eighth inning, but Dayton could come no closer against Blaze Pontes (three innings) nor Micah Dallas, who worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his first save.

Dallas' former Texas A&M teammate, Lansing southpaw starter Will Johnston, fanned seven batters in five strong innings in a no-decision, limiting the Dragons to three hits, two walks, and a first-inning run.

The Locos' offense was led by leadoff hitter Butler, who went 3-for-3 with a walk and his 17th stolen base.

