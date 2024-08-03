Ruiz Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Tatum Released
August 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. C Poncho Ruiz has been transferred from A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids. As a corresponding move, C Dillon Tatum has been released. Ruiz will wear #15. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with four on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at home tonight against Great Lakes at 6:35.
