Six-Run Third Inning Secures Loons Fourth Straight Win

August 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. - The Great Lakes Loons (51-49) (17-17) rallied for four consecutive two-out hits in a six-run top of the third inning, all that was needed to best the Cedar Rapids Kernels (55-44) (18-17) 6-1 on an 86-degree sunny Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

- The Loons scored all their runs and tallied six of their nine hits in the top of the third inning.

- Frank Rodriguez and Noah Miller singled, putting two on with one out. Josue De Paula beat out a potential double play to extend the inning. Kyle Nevin walked to load the bases.

- Chris Newell 's single was the first of four hits. He notched a two-run single to left. Newell now has 65 RBI, widening his league lead. The 23-year-old stole his 23rd base. It was an effective double steal, with Nevin taking home.

- Jake Gelof next-up ripped an RBI single, followed by a Sam Mongelli single. That pushed out Connor Prielipp of the Kernels.

- Another double steal gave Great Lakes four total and two more in scoring position. Luis Rodriguez roped a ball up the right field line, plating two more.

- Loons' pitching was strong start to end. Peter Heubeck went 4.2 innings, not allowing a hit until the fifth. He struck out four.

- Jeisson Cabrera finished the fifth, fielding a groundball and stranding two. Cabrera completed two scoreless.

- Carson Hobbs maneuvered through a leadoff walk and single, surrendering just a sac fly. The right-hander added two K's.

- Kelvin Bautista was given the ninth and struck out two Kernels in a 1-2-3 inning.

Rounding Things Out

This week Great Lakes has stolen 15 bases in five games. They stole 16 off Cedar Rapids from June 4th through June 9th, the most in a series this season. 17 is the six-game series record all-time, achieved twice by the Loons, most recently on June 13th through June 18th, 2023, versus the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Up Next

Great Lakes has won this series and the season series against the Kernels. They go for a fifth straight win tomorrow Sunday, August 4th. The first pitch is at 2:05 pm ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

