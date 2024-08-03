Lugnuts Break Tie in 6th, Top Dragons 5-3

August 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich.-Lansing's Luke Mann broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Lugnuts held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-3 on Saturday night. The Lansing win snapped a Dayton three-game winning streak.

The six-game series will conclude on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. Dayton has won three-of-five so far in the set.

The Dragons lead in the second half playoff race was trimmed to one and one-half games over West Michigan. There are 31 games to play.

Game Summary:

The Dragons got the scoring started in the top of the first inning. Ethan O'Donnell hit the first pitch of the game high off the right field wall and scored later in the inning on a dropped pop-up as Dayton took a 1-0 lead.

Dayton starting pitcher Mason Pelio tossed four scoreless innings, by far his best outing of his four with the Dragons, and left the game with a 1-0 lead. But it was a tough night for the Dayton bullpen. Lansing scored two runs in the fifth against Dragons reliever Trey Braitwaite to take a 2-1 lead.

The Dragons evened the score in the top of the sixth with a two-out rally. Logan Tanner walked and scored from first on a triple to the right field corner by Victor Acosta to tie the game at 2-2.

But Lansing regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth against Dayton reliever Brody Jessee. After back-to-back singles to start the inning, Luke Mann hit a three-run home run to right field to give the Lugnuts a 5-2 lead.

The Dragons pulled to within two runs in the eighth on a solo home run by Hector Rodriguez. The homer, Rodriguez's 11th of the year, made it 5-3.

The Dragons got the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning after a two-out single by Jose Serrano, but Ethan O'Donnell flied out to center field to end the game.

The Dragons collected six hits on the night. Serrano was 2 for 3 with two singles and a walk. O'Donnell's triple extended his hitting streak to seven straight games.

Notes: Dragons outfielder Carlos Jorge missed his second straight game with leg cramps, but the Dragons hope he will play on Sunday. Cam Collier, a candidate for Midwest League Player of the Week, had the night off.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-14, 55-46) play at Lansing against the Lugnuts (16-19, 48-52) on Sunday at 1:05 pm in the last game of the six-game series. Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 4.76) will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Luis Morales (1-1, 3.60).

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 6 when the Dragons host the Lake County Captains. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.