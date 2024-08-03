Rattlers Earn Doubleheader Split with 1-0 Win Acosta homers, Fitzpatrick and Bryant combine on shutout

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers scored one run in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader with the South Bend Cubs at Neuroscience Group Field. The home team dropped a 4-1 decision in game one, but a run was all they needed in the nightcap for a 1-0 victory over the Cubs. The shutout was the tenth of the season for Wisconsin.

Jose Acosta put the Timber Rattlers (64-36 overall, 22-12 second half) in front with a solo home run to center in the bottom of the third inning. Acosta's drive over the wall in center was his first with Wisconsin this season.

Brian Fitzpatrick, the Wisconsin starting pitcher, allowed three hits, and struck out seven over five scoreless innings to turn over the 1-0 lead to the bullpen.

South Bend (40-61, 13-22) had their first two batters in the top of the sixth inning retired by reliever Tyler Bryant. Then, Jefferson Rojas put a scare into the 6,225 fans in attendance. Rojas hit an 0-2 pitch off the top of the wall in left field for a double. It looked like Bryant would escape the situation when Ed Howard popped up a ball in foul territory. Byrant would need to make a few more pitches with the tying run in scoring position as first baseman Tayden Hall dropped the ball for an error to extend the inning. Fortunately, Bryant was able to bounce back and get the strikeout to end the inning.

There would be no drama in the seventh as Bryant pitched a perfect inning with a routine flyout to left, a grounder back to the mound, and a strikeout to earn his first Midwest League save in his second appearance with the Timber Rattlers.

Wisconsin is tied with West Michigan for the most shutouts in the Midwest League this season. Both teams have ten. The shutout in game two was the third time the Timber Rattlers have pitched a shutout against the Cubs in 2024. It was also the second time this season have beaten the Cubs 1-0. Wisconsin won 1-0 in game one of a doubleheader at Four Winds Field on April 12.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Alexander Cornielle (6-4, 3.82) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Erian Rodriguez (0-2, 4.32) is set to start for the Cubs. Game time is 1:10pm CDT.

Sunday is game two of Shantymen Weekend at the stadium with a ticket package that includes a ticket to the game and a Shantymen Replica Jersey. Current players and coaches will wear their Shantymen jerseys again for this game with the jerseys available in an online auction at this link.

All dogs are welcome to attend this Bark in the Park Game presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Seating is set aside for your good dog on the left field berm. Admission for dogs is free!

Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game and you will receive a Shantymen-themed reversible bucket hat from BOLDT. You are also invited to play Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm. The postgame player autograph session for fans is courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 12:50pm. CW-14 will televise the game starting at 1:00pm. The games are also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

SB 000 000 0 - 0 4 0

WIS 001 000 x - 1 4 1

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring play

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Jose Acosta (1st, 0 on in 3rd inning off Grant Kipp, 1 out)

WP: Brian Fitzpatrick (4-1)

LP: Grant Kipp (0-3)

SAVE: Tyler Bryant (1)

TIME: 1:44

ATTN: 6,225

