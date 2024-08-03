Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

August 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, August 3, 2024 l Game # 35 (101)

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (21-13, 55-45) at Lansing Lugnuts (15-19, 47-52)

RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 12.38) vs. LH Will Johnston (4-4, 5.06)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons have won three straight games. They are 21-10 (.677) over their last 31. They are 42-26 (.618) over their last 68 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a two-game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Friday : Dayton 7, Lansing 2. Logan Tanner's grand slam home run in the eighth inning broke open a one-run game as the Dragons won their third straight. Cam Collier continued his hot hitting with a single, double, and two runs scored. Reliever Easton Sikorski was outstanding to earn the save, entering the game with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position in the seventh and pitching out of the jam, then working the final two frames.

Current Series (July 30-August 4 at Lansing) : Dayton is 3-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .340 batting average (53 for 156); 8.5 runs/game (34 R, 4 G); 6 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 5.11 ERA (37 IP, 21 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

Over their last three games, the Dragons have scored 32 runs on 46 hits, averaging 10.7 runs and 15.3 hits per game. They have batted .374 as a team, going 46 for 123 with six home runs. They are 18 for 44 (.409) with runners in scoring position. During the July 31-August 2 window, the Dragons lead all Minor League Baseball in total bases (76).

The Dragons are 10 games over .500 on the year for the first time since July 8, 2022, when they were 44-34. This is the first time the Dragons full-season record has been at least 10 games over .500 in August (or later) since the end of the 2011 season, when they finished at 82-58.

The Dragons are eight games over .500 in a half for the first time since the end of the first half in 2022, when they finished 39-27.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,018), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,197).

Player Notes

Both Midwest League weekly awards went to Dayton players for the week of July 22-28. Carlos Jorge was selected as the Player of the Week (6 G, .375, 2 HR, 2 2B, 1.440 OPS) while Gabriel Aguilera was picked as Pitcher of the Week (1 GS, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO).

Cam Collier over his last eight games: 14 for 30 (.467), 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 2B.

Carter Graham over his last five games: 7 for 18 (.389), 2 HR, 9 RBI, 2 2B.

Leo Balcazar over his last nine games: 12 for 37 (.324), 1 HR, 6 RBI, 1 2B.

Ethan O'Donnell has a six-game hitting streak, batting .385 (10 for 26), 2 2B, 1 3B.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 10 games has 3 HR, 12 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last nine games: 10 for 29 (.345), 2 HR, 3 2B, 7 BB.

John Murphy over his last 17 games w/Dayton: 23.1 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 26 SO, 0.39 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first nine outings since being called up from Daytona: 16.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 18 SO, 1.65 ERA, 2 Sv.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona over his last four starts has gone 20.2 innings, allowing just seven hits and four runs (1.74 ERA).

Starter Jose Franco over his last five starts: 18.2 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 6 BB, 13 SO, 1.45 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, August 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 4.76) at Lansing RH Luis Morales (1-1, 3.60)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

