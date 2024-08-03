Captains Stave off Sky Carp in 9-7 Victory

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (20-14, 61-39) held off a three-run top of the ninth from the Beloit Sky Carp (16-19, 46-52) to earn a 9-7 win on Saturday at Classic Auto Group Park.

After Lake County LHP Steven Perez allowed the first five Beloit batters to reach, he got DH Brock Vradenburg to hit into a sacrifice fly before turning it over to RHP Matt Jachec. With runners on first and second, one out, and the go-ahead run at the plate, Jachec struck out the last two batters to earn his first High-A save.

Captains RHP Trenton Denholm (9-2) earned his Midwest League-leading ninth win of the season, tossing five innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out six, and walking one. Sky Carp RHP Will Schomberg (0-1) recorded the loss in his Beloit debut, allowing six runs (five earned) in 2.1 innings.

Lake County jumped out to a 7-0 lead through the first four innings. DH Jorge Burgos hit an RBI double and CF Jake Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 17 Cleveland prospect, tallied an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first. One frame later, RF Esteban González hit a two-out, two-run double to make it a 4-0 game. Then, C Johnny Tincher yanked an RBI double and LF Isaiah Greene plated him on an error in the bottom of the third, while Burgos crushed a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.

After the Sky Carp scored four unanswered over the next four innings, the Captains added crucial insurance in the bottom of the eighth. 3B Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 10 Cleveland prospect, hit an RBI double, and González hit an RBI single for his game-high third RBI of the contest. Lake County's two runs in the bottom of the eighth proved to be the difference after Jachec slammed the door on Beloit in the top of the ninth.

First pitch for the finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Sky Carp is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases.

The contest will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- Lake County's 61 wins are its most through the first 100 games since the inaugural 2003 season, when the Captains eventually went 97-43.

- INF Tyresse Turner notched a season-best three hits, his first three-hit game in 65 High-A games and first since August 10, 2023 versus Fredericksburg (Single-A, Washington) while with Single-A Lynchburg.

- OF Jorge Burgos batted an RBI double at 110.5 mph, a solo home run at 100 mph, and a groundout at 105.8 mph. He accumulated 316.3 mph of total exit velocity in three at-bats. For comparison, top fuel drag race cars have reached up to a reported 338 mph. His solo home run on Saturday night was his team-best 13th homer of the year.

- INF Angel Genao extended his hitting streak to eight games with two doubles on Saturday night. The 20-year-old is hitting .412 (14-for-34) with seven runs, five doubles, one home run, five RBI, one walk, and a 1.064 OPS during this span.

- C Johnny Tincher also extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI double on Saturday night. The 2023 11th-round pick is hitting .393 (11-for-28) with four runs, two doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, three walks, and a 1.148 OPS during this span.

