Quad Cities Slugs Way Past Peoria on Friday

August 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Quad Cities River Bandits again used the long ball to their advantage in a 6-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs.

For the second night in a row, Spencer Nivens delivered a consequential home run. With the game tied at 1-1 following a Dustin Dickerson RBI single, Nivens launched a two-run shot off of Chiefs starter Hancel Rincon to give Quad Cities a 3-1 lead in the fifth.

Then, with a 4-1 lead, Shervyen Newton's two-run homer in the eighth served as the final blow in a third consecutive Quad Cities win.

Friday's Chiefs loss was marred by missed opportunities in the early portion of the contest. In the home half of the first, Brody Moore led off the frame with a triple into the right field corner. Quad Cities starter Ethan Bosacker worked out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts and a fly out to escape the inning unscathed.

In the bottom of the third, the Chiefs put runners at second and third with no one out. Moore skied one into right for the inning's first out. Johnfrank Salazar attempted to tag from third base but was thrown out after trying to return to the bag. With two outs in the inning, Chase Davis salvaged the frame. His RBI single through the right side gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead. Davis has driven in a run in all four games this week.

Peoria starter Hancel Rincon logged a quality start on Friday. He whiffed seven over six innings of work but was tagged with the loss. Bosacker logged six innings for the first time in his High-A career to earn the win for Quad Cities.

The final night game of the series is set for Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Pete Hansen is the scheduled starter for the Chiefs.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.