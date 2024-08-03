Areinamo Shines in Return as Wisconsin Wins 4-2

August 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







APPLETON, WI - After Thursday's postponement, Wisconsin was able to snag their first win of the series Friday night, 4-2.

The Cubs never trailed over the first 19 innings of the series, but it was Wisconsin who took the lead in the second inning tonight and never looked back.

South Bend had a couple of early chances as Brett Bateman doubled on the first pitch of the game but was stranded at third. Then in the next inning Parker Chavers led things off with a walk. Jordan Nwogu doubled down the line in left but Cooper Pratt's relay to the plate beat Chavers and the Cubs didn't score after making the first out of the inning at home.

In the second inning Wisconsin got three-straight hits off Will Sanders to get on the board. Eduardo Garcia and Tayden Hall picked up back-to-back singles with one down before Jheremy Vargas opened up the scoring with a double. The next inning Jadher Areinamo hit a solo homer to left to double the lead.

Areinamo was activated off the Injured List earlier in the day and began the night 3-for-3 with a homer, double, and single. He knocked an RBI single into right in the fifth to make it 3-0. A Luke Adams sac-fly scored Pratt as Wisconsin took a 4-0 lead after five innings.

K.C. hunt was lights out for the Timber Rattlers, working five scoreless innings while walking just one and striking out six. He got the win as Wisconsin got their second straight shutout appearance from a starter in the series.

Down 4-0, the Cubs scored both their runs in the sixth off Mark Manfredi. Walks to Brett Bateman, Pedro Ramirez, and Jefferson Rojas loaded the bases with one down. Chavers then sent a bouncer to third that Luke Adams charged and fielded, but then pumped to the plate and his throw to first wasn't in time as everyone was safe. Jordan Nwogu brought in another run on a ground out to cut the deficit to 4-2.

That's as close as South Bend would get. Wally Soto flew out to left to end the inning after Wisconsin brought in Bayden Root to finish the inning. The Cubs managed just one baserunner over the final three innings.

Tomorrow these sides will square off twice with game one beginning at 6:10 ET and game two following approximately 30-45 minutes after game one concludes.

