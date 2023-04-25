Great Lakes Ddouble-Up on Fort Wayne
April 25, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps starting pitcher Bodi Rascon tossed five scoreless innings, but the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) rallied late and stole the first game of the series, 4-2, on a cold Tuesday night at Parkview Field.
Rascon allowed just two hits and struck out six.
Meanwhile, TinCaps third baseman Marcos Castañon continued his hot stretch, notching a single and two walks.
Fort Wayne first baseman Nathan Martorella extended his on-base streak to 16 games, highlighted by a third-inning RBI triple. He also walked in the first inning.
The TinCaps opened the scoring with Martorella's triple and added another on an RBI single from designated hitter Lucas Dunn.
With the 'Caps in front 2-0 in the seventh, Loons designated hitter Yunior Garcia blasted a game-tying two-run homer. Great Lakes took the lead for good in the eighth on an bloop double from center fielder Jake Vogel.
Next Game: Wednesday, April 26 vs. Great Lakes Loons (6:35 p.m.)
TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Garrett Hawkins (No. 19 Padres prospect)
Loons Probable Starter: RHP Ben Casparius
Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV (subscription)
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
