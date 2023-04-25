Sky Carp Take Series Opener at Wisconsin

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The Beloit Sky Carp carried their winning ways with them on the road Tuesday night as they defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-3.

The Sky Carp, coming off a 5-1 homestand, maintained their position atop the Midwest League Western Division with a solid trio of pitchers and some clutch hitting.

Beloit broke in front in the first inning on a two-run double by Yiddi Cappe. The Timber Rattlers bounced back with a run in the third and two more in the fifth against Beloit starting pitcher Gabe Bierman to take a 3-2 lead.

The Sky Carp retook the advantage in the seventh, when Davis Bradshaw reached on an error to drive home Bennett Hostetler and Jacob Berry followed with his second hit of the game, an RBI double to plate Josh Zamora with the go-ahead run.

After Bierman allowed three runs in five innings, the relief tandem of Matt Givin (1-0) and Chandler Jozwiak was simply outstanding. Each pitcher went two scoreless frames, with Jozwiak closing things out for his third save of the season.

The Sky Carp and Timber Rattlers will continue their series Wednesday with a matinee beginning at 12:05 p.m.

Beloit will return to ABC Supply Stadium Tuesday to face the West Michigan Whitecaps to begin a six-game homestand. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

