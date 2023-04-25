Gus Varland Sent to Timber Rattlers for Rehab Thursday Through Saturday

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced Gus Varland will be with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for a rehabilitation assignment starting Thursday, April 27. The Timber Rattlers host the Beloit Sky Carp this week at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Brewers selected Varland in the Rule 5 draft last December from the Los Angeles Dodgers system. He has been on the Brewers Injured List since April 16 with a contusion to his right hand. Varland was hit in the hand and face by a 105-mph line drive off the bat of Manny Machado in a game at San Diego on April 15.

Varland, who pitched against the Timber Rattlers as a member of the Beloit Snappers in 2018 when he was a member of the Oakland Athletics organization, made his Major League debut with the Brewers this season. He had appeared in six games as a reliever out of Milwaukee's bullpen with no record and a 2.70 ERA in 6-2/3 innings.

