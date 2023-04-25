South Bend Rallies in Extras to Spoil Cornwell's Gem

South Bend, IN - In just his second start of 2023, Alex Cornwell turned in six shutout frames Tuesday but a late South Bend rally inched the Cubs past the Chiefs 3-2 in 10 innings.

Cornwell, a 15th-round pick in the 2021 draft, was hardly challenged in the series opener. The southpaw did not allow a runner past second base and retired nine consecutive Cubs batters at one point. Cornwell turned in three 1-2-3 innings and punched out six without allowing a walk. He scattered just three hits on the night.

In the Peoria third, the offense gave Cornwell a lift. Patrick Romeri led off the inning with a single into right field. He later advanced to second base on the second balk of the game issued by South Bend starter Richard Gallardo. With two outs in the inning, Nathan Church doubled on a ball that was just out of the reach of Cubs left fielder Yohendrick Pinango, staking the Chiefs to a 1-0 lead.

Cornwell departed in the seventh and turned the ball over to reliever Bryan Pope. The right-hander faced the minimum over two innings and punched out one. Pope now sports a 1.00 ERA and has an active scoreless streak of 7.2 innings.

In the top of the eighth, Peoria had their best chance to tack on an insurance run. With runners at first and second and two outs, Adam Laskey got Aaron McKeithan to fly out to right to end the inning.

Entering the ninth, the Chiefs clinged to a 1-0 lead when Andrew Marrero took the mound looking for his fourth save of the season. Cubs outfielder Kevin Alcantara led off the inning with a wall-scraping homer to left to tie the score at 1-1 and send the game to extras.

In the top of the 10th, Peoria seesawed back in front. Following a Noah Mendlinger sac bunt, Romeri stood at third base with just one out. Cubs reliever Sheldon Reed uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Romeri to score and give the Chiefs a 2-1 cushion.

Marrero returned to the mound in the bottom of the 10th, this time looking for the win. After back-to-back punchouts, an intentional walk of Ethan Hearn put runners at first and second for pinch-hitter Josue Huma. With the count 1-0, South Bend executed a double steal to place runners at second and third. Following a Huma walk, it was Alcantara who again delivered. The Cubs No. 2 prospect singled into center to plate a pair and give South Bend the come-from-behind win.

Peoria is back in action on Wednesday in South Bend. Dionys Rodriguez will put his 0.84 ERA on the line as he makes his second start in 2023. First pitch is set for 7:05 EST/6:05 CST.

