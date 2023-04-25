Alcántara Shines Late as Cubs Walk-Off Chiefs 3-2

South Bend, IN - In their last 13 games at Four Winds Field, the Peoria Chiefs are 1-12 against the South Bend Cubs. It has been utter dominance by South Bend over the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, and it continued Tuesday night in Downtown South Bend with the Cubs walking-off the Chiefs. The series opener finished in 10 innings, with South Bend being victorious by a final of 3-2.

Tuesday night's game was truly unique. The two teams played through six innings in a little under 90 minutes. That's because the starters were so good. Richard Gallardo got the ball for South Bend, and his lone miscue came in the 3rd inning. Gallardo was guilty of two separate balk calls, and the first helped lead to a run.

Peoria was threatening after a lead-off base hit by Patrick Romeri. Gallardo balked, and Romeri went to second base. With two outs, Nathan Church came up and looped a ball up the left field line. Yohendrick Pinango came in on it, and as he stretched for the ball, it deflected off his glove and a run came home to score. It was 1-0 Chiefs.

The Peoria starter, Alex Cornwell, grazed through six shutout innings with little damage done. He allowed three hits, with one being a double from Midwest League extra base hits leader Haydn McGeary. Cornwell added six strikeouts, but took a no-decision.

Gallardo exited in line for the loss, although he posted his third start of the year of five innings with one or less runs allowed. It would take until late until he got swept away from the hook.

The game eventually went to the bottom of the 9th, when Peoria put in their closer Andrew Marrero. Peoria led in the bottom of an elimination inning twice, and South Bend got the job done.

First, Kevin Alcántara hammered a solo home run against Marrero in the bottom of the 9th. It was a tie game at 1-1.

Peoria took the lead right back in the top of the 10th on a wild pitch. Sheldon Reed worked around that and finished off the rest of the 10th, keeping things to a Chiefs 2-1 lead.

Down one run in the bottom of the 10th, Fabian Pertuz started as the automatic runner at second base. Marrero was back on the mound, and he struck out the first two of the inning. Peoria then decided to intentionally walk Ethan Hearn. South Bend then sent up Josue Huma as a pinch hitter.

With two outs, the Cubs executed a double steal with both Hearn and Pertuz, Hearn took second, while Pertuz darted for third and beat the tag of the throw. Huma then worked a professional at-bat and worked a walk, and that finally opened the door back up for Alcántara.

The Chicago Cubs number-two overall prospect barreled a ball up the middle to win the game and score both Pertuz and Hearn. South Bend had won it 3-2. It was the third blown save of the year for Marrero, and South Bend jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the series.

With the win, the Cubs are 10-6, and they continue their domination of the Chiefs over the last year-plus. Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 7:05 PM.

