Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 Game)

April 25, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, April 25, 2023lGame # 16

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (9-5) at Dayton Dragons (6-9)

LH Rodney Boone (0-1, 5.06) vs. RH Hunter Parks (1-1, 3.72)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 8, West Michigan 2. The Dragons earned a split of the series with their best game of the season. Mat Nelson, Michael Trautwein, and Austin Hendrick all hit home runs. Austin Callahan, Edwin Arroyo, and Justice Thompson each had two hits. Dayton pitchers Jose Acuna, Braxton Roxby, and Owen Holt combined to allow just four hits and one walk. The Dragons reached season highs for a single game in runs (8), home runs (3), extra base hits (6), margin of victory (6), and fewest walks allowed (1).

Last Series (April 18-23): Dayton 3, West Michigan 3. Dayton team stats in the series: .224 batting average; 4.2 runs/game; 5 home runs; 10 stolen bases; 2.52 ERA; 3 errors.

Transactions: First baseman Ruben Ibarra has joined the Dragons from extended spring training, where he was rehabilitating a hamstring injury. Shortstop Ilvin Fernandez has been transferred to Dayton from Chattanooga, and left fielder Wendell Marrero has joined the Dragons from Daytona. Infielder Jose Serrano and outfielder Luis Chevalier have been transferred to extended spring training.

Team Notes

The Dragons have collected 31 hits over their last three games to raise their team batting average from .177 to .201.

The Dragons team ERA over their last nine games is 2.69, second best in the MWL over the time period (April 14-24). They have lowered the team ERA on the year from 5.54 to 3.84 over those nine games.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn is 5th in the MWL in OPS (.985), 8th in slugging percentage (.514), and 2nd in on-base percentage (.471). He is tied for 3rd in stolen bases (7). Mat Nelson is tied for 3rd in the MWL in home runs with three.

Starting pitcher Thomas Farr is 8th in ERA (2.40), third in opponent batting average (.154) and 2nd in WHIP (0.80). Starting pitcher Julian Aguiar is tied for 5th in strikeouts (19) and tied for 9th in ERA (2.70). Jose Acuna is first in WHIP (0.75), 6th in opponent batting average (.170), and tied for 9th in ERA (2.70).

Michael Trautwein has hit safely in five straight games and has home runs in each of the last two games.

Austin Callahan hit .429 (9 for 21) with three doubles in the series at West Michigan.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, April 26 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Reid Johnston (2-0, 1.00) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (1-2, 7.00)

Thursday, April 27 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Aaron Davenport (0-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 6.75)

Friday, April 28 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Will Dion (1-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 2.40)

Saturday, April 29 (1:05 pm): Lake County RH Tommy Mace (0-0, 4.05) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.70)

Sunday, April 30 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Ryan Webb (1-0, 3.00) at Dayton RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.70)

