TinCaps Game Information: April 25 vs. Great Lakes Loons

April 25, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-11) vs. Great Lakes Loons (7-8)

Tuesday, April 25 | 6:35 pm | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

LHP Bodi Rascon vs. LHP Ronan Kopp (No. 20 Dodgers prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

IN THE AREA: The TinCaps' parent club, the Padres, begin a 3-game series with the Cubs tonight at Wrigley Field. San Diego's active roster currently includes the following former TinCaps: Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017) and Ryan Weathers (2018-19). Meanwhile, catcher Luis Campusano (2018) and pitchers Adrian Morejon (2017) and José Castillo (2015-16) are on the Injured List. Last year's TinCaps manager Brian Esposito is now the Padres Catching Coach, working alongside the following former Fort Wayne staff members: hitting instructor Morgan Burkhart (2013-14), assistant athletic trainer Ricky Huerta (2013-15), and strength and conditioning coach Jay Young (2017).

LAST GAME: The TinCaps wrapped up their road series against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) with a 9-0 loss on Sunday evening at Dozer Park.

YOUNG ARMS: The TinCaps have the youngest pitching staff in the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's pitchers on average are 22 years old (the average age for a pitcher in the MWL is 23). Starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, who's 19 and won't turn 20 until Nov. 30, is the youngest player in the league. (Meanwhile, shortstop Jackson Merrill, who turned 20 on Wednesday, was the 9th youngest player in the league to begin the year).

AN INNING TO REMEMBER: Fort Wayne's 9-run 8th inning Saturday was their highest-scoring inning since May 1, 2019, when they tallied 9 runs in the 5th inning of a home victory against the Kane County Cougars, who are now a member of the American Association (MLB partner league).

SEEING IT WELL: CF Jakob Marsee has become a regular on the basepaths. Marsee's OBP is .431, good for 10th in the MWL. Marsee has also drawn 12 walks, which is tied for 4th-most in the MWL.

CASTAÑON POWER: 3B Marcos Castañon has showcased his power, slugging .540 this season, good for 5th-best in the MWL. With his two home runs in the Peoria series, he's now tied with 7 others for 3rd in the MWL with 3.

MERRILL MADNESS: Shortstop Jackson Merrill is the top-rated prospect in the Midwest League (No. 17 on MLB.com's overall list). Over his last 6 games, he's 8 for 22 (.364) with 3 doubles, 2 homers, 8 runs, and 5 RBIs. His OPS is 1.259. For the season, in 44 plate appearances across 11 games, he's struck out only 3 times (7% K-rate), the 2nd-lowest rate in the MWL.

MARTORELLA ROLLING: First baseman Nathan Martorella has reached base safely in all 15 games he's played in this season. He's the only player in the league to accomplish that. With his 2 home runs in the Peoria series, he's also now tied with 7 others for 3rd in the MWL in that category with 3... Before the season, Baseball America projected Martorella as a first baseman/DH poised to break through as a "Top 100 Prospect."

IN MIDSEASON FARM: Outfielder Justin Farmer has smacked 4 doubles this season. That's tied for 9th-most in the MWL.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 210 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 42 so far this season. That includes 2017 Midwest League All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr., who hit his first homer of the season with the Padres on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.