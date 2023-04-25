Dayton Dragons Transactions Announced

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

First baseman Ruben Ibarra has been reinstated from the injured list and is in the starting lineup tonight.

Infielder Ilvin Fernandez has been transferred to Dayton from Double-A Chattanooga.

Outfielder Wendell Marrero has been transferred to Dayton from Single-A Daytona.

Infielder Jose Serrano and outfielder Luis Chevalier have been transferred from Dayton to extended spring training in Goodyear, Arizona.

The Dragons roster is now at the Midwest League limit of 30 players.

