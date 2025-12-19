Grand Rapids Gold vs. Greensboro Swarm - Game Highlights
Published on December 19, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video
Check out the Grand Rapids Gold Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 19, 2025
- Swarm Falls to Gold to Open Winter Showcase Tournament, 119-106 - Greensboro Swarm
- Spurs Drop Showcase Opener in Overtime to Stockton, 119-117 - Austin Spurs
- Westchester Knicks Tip-Off 2025-26 Regular Season at NBA G League Showcase - Westchester Knicks
- Charge End 2025 with Alternative Identity and Throwback Tribute to the Early 2000s - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- Grand Rapids Gold to Compete in Winter Showcase Tournament
- Gold Fall Short to Bulls 139-134 at Home
- Gold Set Franchise Record in 142-129 Win over the Bulls
- Gold Take Second Consecutive Win over Iowa
- Grand Rapids Gold & GVSU Partner for Seventh Annual "Rally with the Rapids" to Benefit Special Olympics Michigan