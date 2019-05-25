Goldeyes Add Rookie Catcher

May 25, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed rookie catcher Cody Young on Saturday.

Young is a true rookie who finished his college career in 2018 at Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. The Altamonte Springs, Florida native hit .315 for the Bryan Lions in 50 games with nine home runs and 37 RBI. The 23-year-old backstop also played college baseball at Delta State University (Cleveland, Mississippi), Walters State Community College (Morristown, Tennessee), and Itawamba Community College (Fulton, Mississippi). During his junior year with Delta State in 2017, Young helped the Statesmen reach the Division-II College World Series.

Additionally, the Goldeyes traded catcher Luis Touron to the Frontier League's Joliet Slammers in exchange for a player to be named later.

The Goldeyes' active roster currently stands at 23 players.

The Goldeyes play their 2019 home opener tonight with a double header against the Kansas City T-Bones at 6:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Tickets for Saturday, May 25th grant admission for both games.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.