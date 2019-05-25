AirHogs Pitching Ends RedHawks Winning Streak at Three with 4-2 Victory

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks opened up the second series in their first homestand of the 2019 season to an hour and 27-minute delay, as the Texas AirHogs came to Newman Outdoor Field on Friday. A late afternoon storm dumped rain on north Fargo and made for less than ideal field conditions, which pushed the start of the game back to 8:29pm (CST). Once the rain let up and the grounds crew prepped the field, the Hawks sent right-hander Michael Tamburino to the mound to face off against the AirHogs Sean Stutzman.

Tamburino picked up right where he did in his last start, throwing three innings of perfect baseball. The RedHawks' offense also started off strong thanks to a leadoff first inning home run from center fielder Brennan Metzger, who extended his hitting streak to eight games. Shortstop Yhoxian Medina had as squeeze bunt RBI that scored T.J Bennett in the second and gave Fargo-Moorhead a 2-0 lead after two innings.

However, the AirHogs came surging back in the top of the fourth, thanks to three-run homerun from Stewart Ijames. Texas would tack on another run in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 4-2.

Former RedHawks pitcher Travis Ballew came in relief of Stutzman in the sixth inning, and retired the first nine batters he faced. The only hit allowed by Ballew, came in the bottom of the ninth inning from RedHawks left fielder Correlle Prime. The RedHawks brought in Taylor Bloye in the eighth, where he threw for two innings, striking out three with no hits.

Sean Stutzman (1-0) picked up his first win of the season with five hits, six strikeouts and two runs in the 4-2 AirHogs victory, with Travis Ballew (1) getting his first save. Michael Tamburino (0-2) threw for seven innings, allowing four runs on six hits in the loss.

The RedHawks (4-4) will try to even up the series with the AirHogs (2-6) tomorrow night at 6:00. Fargo-Moorhead will send left handed pitcher Tyler Pike to the mound tomorrow, while Texas will start right hander Kevin Hilton. Saturday's game is also RedHawks Poster Giveaway Night, sponsored by Forum Communications Printing. All fans who attend will receive a free RedHawks poster.

