AirHogs Win 4-2

May 25, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





After powering through an hour and a half rain delay to start the game the Texas AirHogs used a great piggy back combo of Sean Stutzman and Travis Ballew as well as the timely power of Stewart Ijames to claim game one of the three game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Sean Stutzman surrendered a leadoff home run to center fielder Brennan Metzger to start his outing, but really settled in nicely afterwards, allowing just 2 runs across his five innings of work.

For the RedHawks Michael Tamburino has been perfect through three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. Josh Prince doubled on a wind affected bloop base hit to shallow left field. Then Li Ning beat out a bunt for an infield single, putting runners on the corners with no outs. After a pop out from Moroney, Stewart Ijames stepped up with one out and runners on second and third. Ijames then delivered the drive of the night by homering to feel right center to put the AirHogs on top 3-2.

Stutzman was pulled after five innings of two run baseball, giving way to Travis Ballew out of the bullpen. Ballew would throw four scoreless frames to earn the save tonight, keeping RedHawk hitters off balance all night.

In the sixth inning the AirHogs would add an insurance run with a one out RBI single off the bat of Chen JunPeng.

The ninth was a tad hairy for Ballew as Correlle Prime reached on an error to start the frame. Then with one out in the inning Leobaldo Pina singled to put runners on first and second. But then Ballew got a game ending double play from the catcher Brian Olsen to secure the 4-2 victory for the AirHogs.

Game two will feature RHP Kevin Hilton for the AirHogs and LHP Tyler Pike for the RedHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 6 pm. The radio stream is available on Mixlr.com/txairhogs

Individual tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information. For the latest news, follow the team on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @TXAirHogs.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.