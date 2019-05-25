AirHogs Avoid No Hitter but fall 17-4

The AirHogs broke up a no hitter in the top of the seventh inning but still fall 17-4 as the bats woke up for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The RedHawks pounded out 19 hits against a combination of four AirHogs hurlers.

The AirHogs actually scored first when Josh Prince walked to start the top of the 1st inning. He then stole second, and advanced to third on a poor pick off attempt. After a Moroney RBI groundout the AirHogs held a 1-0 lead.

That didn't last quickly though. The RedHawks used a two run homer from their shortstop Yhoxian Medina to take a 2-1 lead. A lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Fargo-Morrhead added one more in the 3rd, two in the 4th, and three in the 5th. After a three-run homerun in the 6th off the bat of catcher Brian Olsen (his 1st since 2015 and 3rd of his professional career) it was 11-1 and the AirHogs were being no hit.

Finally in the seventh inning after Randle and Haviar walked to start the inning Luo Jin Jun singled into right field to break up the team no-no. The AirHogs brought home three runs in that 7th inning but that was all the offense the team brought to the field tonight.

Fargo-Moorhead added two more runs in the bottom of the 7th and then four more in the 8th, two of which came on the third home run of the night. This one was a 2 run shot off the bat of first basemen Chris Jacobs.

Game 3 of the series is set for 1 pm tomorrow with the AirHogs tossing RHP Gan Quan and the RedHawks throwing LHP Will Solomon. The broadcast will be available on mixlr.com/txairhogs

