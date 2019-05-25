Railroaders Use Long Ball to Fend off Saltdogs

LINCOLN, Neb. - Thanks to a four-run top of the fifth inning and a strong start from Charlie Gillies, the Cleburne Railroaders guaranteed at least a split of their first road series with a 4-2 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs on Saturday night at Haymarket Park.

It was a pitcher's duel through the first four innings, with the only scoring coming in the bottom of the first on a Randolph Oduber RBI single that gave Lincoln (4-5) a 1-0 lead. The Railroaders (6-4) did all their scoring in the top of the fifth against Lincoln starter John Brownell (1-1). Kenny Meimerstorf and Logan Trowbridge drew walks to put runners at the corners with one out, then Nick Rotola lifted a sacrifice fly to right to tie the game at 1-1. Zach Nehrir pounded a two-run homer to left and Chase Simpson followed with a solo shot on the 11th pitch of his at-bat to put Cleburne in front 4-1. It was the first time this season Cleburne hitters have hit back-to-back home runs.

That would be more than enough support for Gillies (1-1) who picked up the win with six quality innings, allowing just nine hits and two runs, one earned. The right-hander struck out seven and walked only one, handing the ball off to the bullpen in the seventh with a 4-2 lead.

Things got interesting against Martire Garcia, who loaded the bases in the seventh on two walks and an error. But the left-hander made big pitches to escape the jam, striking out Nick Schulz to strand the bases loaded and keep Cleburne in front.

In the eighth, Braden Pearson got two outs before giving way to Edward Cruz, who struck out Christian Ibarra representing the potential tying run. Cruz stayed on for the ninth, pitching around a one-out single to record his first save of the season.

The Railroaders and Lincoln Saltdogs conclude their series on Sunday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05, with right-hander Jesus Sanchez (1-1, 5.25) getting the start for Cleburne. Lincoln has not yet announced their starter.

