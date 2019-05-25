RedHawks Offense Goes High on the Hog in Win over Texas
May 25, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks looked to even the series with the Texas AirHogs in game two of a three game series at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday evening. The RedHawks started left-handed pitcher Tyler Pike against the AirHogs right-hander Kevin Hilton who last pitched against Winnipeg on May 19th and has a 4.29 ERA coming into tonight's matchup.
The scoring started early as the AirHogs scored the opening run in the top of the first inning, thanks to a leadoff walk, a stolen base, and a RedHawks error. Despite not allowing a hit, Pike and the RedHawks found themselves in a 1-0 deficit after one inning. However, Fargo-Moorhead shortstop Yhoxian Medina came up big in the bottom of the second and hit his first homerun of the season to put the RedHawks up 2-1.
After taking the lead, the RedHawks kept the hits coming and never looked back. Despite a scoreless first inning, the RedHawks scored in every inning afterwards and finished the game with 17 runs on 19 hits. The bats were hot tonight as the RedHawks had three home runs off the bats of shortstop Yhoxian Medina, catcher Brian Olson, and first baseman Chris Jacobs in the victory.
Even though the offense was able to score at will, Tyler Pike looked to dominate and did not allow a single hit in his six innings of work. But the AirHogs showed signs of life in the seventh inning despite being down 11 runs, as they were able to take advantage of a pair of walks from RedHawks' reliever Tyler Wolfe to start the seventh inning. Texas was able to put a pair of timely singles together with a fielder's choice to cut the lead to 11-4, but in the end, the RedHawks' bats proved to be too much for the AirHogs and won the game 17 to 4. Tyler Pike (1-1) picked up his first win of the year, while Kevin Hilton (0-1) took the loss for the AirHogs.
The RedHawks (5-4) will look to win the series tomorrow against Texas (2-7) with Will Solomon (0-0, 6.00 ERA) taking the hill against Gan Quan (0-1, 23.63 ERA) for the AirHogs. First pitch scheduled at 1:00pm with 'Kids Run the Bases' afterward. Following Sunday's game, the RedHawks will leave for Kansas City and start a seven-game series with the T-Bones and Cleburne and will return home to take on Lincoln on June 3rd at 7:02pm at Newman Outdoor Field.
