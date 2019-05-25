Cleburne Adds Experienced All-Star Slugger

LINCOLN, Neb. - With first baseman Levi Scott recently placed on the inactive list due to a shoulder injury, the Cleburne Railroaders announced Saturday the signing of veteran infielder Jonathan Rodriguez.

Rodriguez (no relation to hitting coach John Rodriguez) joins the Railroaders with 10 professional seasons under his belt, including Triple-A experience with three different Major League organizations. Most recently, Rodriguez has been playing in his native Puerto Rico with Caguas and Santurce, after spending the 2018 season with Triple-A New Orleans in the Miami Marlins system.

Originally a 17th round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2009 out of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, Rodriguez climbed from the Cardinals Rookie-level Gulf Coast League team all the way to Triple-A Memphis in 2016. Along the way, he piled up accolades with a combination of high average and power. Over the course of eight seasons in the St. Louis system, the lowest OPS Rodriguez posted was .732 during a 64-game stint with High-A Palm Beach in 2012. He was selected to the Florida State League and MiLB High-A All-Star Team in 2013 for a season in which he hit .284 with 34 doubles, 18 home runs and 72 RBI.

The native of San Juan, Puerto Rico was tabbed a Mid-Season All-Star at Double-A Springfield in 2014, pounding 19 doubles and 11 home runs. He repeated the level in 2015, then earned a promotion to Triple-A the following year. Rodriguez elected free agency after the 2016 season, and signed with the Minnesota Twins on a minor league contract. He split the season between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester, bringing home numerous awards in the process. MiLB.com named Rodriguez the Southern League Player of the Month, as well as an Organizational All-Star, while the Southern League selected him as a postseason All-Star.

The 29-year old joined the Miami Marlins for the 2018 campaign, posting an .804 OPS with 14 home runs and 14 doubles in 97 games with the New Orleans Baby Cakes. In 1160 career games, Rodriguez owns a .262 batting average with 137 home runs and 584 RBI. His career on-base percentage is .360, with an OPS of .794.

The Railroaders active roster now stands at 23 players, the maximum allowed by American Association roster rules.

The Railroaders and Lincoln Saltdogs continue the series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05, with right-hander Charlie Gillies (0-1, 4.50) getting the start for Cleburne, opposed by righty John Brownell (1-0, 1.50) for the Saltdogs.

