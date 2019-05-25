'Dogs Strand Eleven in Second Straight Loss
May 25, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
LINCOLN, Nebraska - Randolph Oduber went 3-for-5 with an RBI, but the 'Dogs mustered only a pair of runs on 11 hits in a 4-2 loss to the Cleburne Railroaders at Haymarket Park on Saturday night.
Oduber opened the scoring with an RBI single to right-center in the 1st inning, and he also added another single in the 3rd and one more in the 9th.
John Brownell gave up four runs over six innings in his second start of the season. After a smooth start, Brownell ran into trouble in a 41-pitch 5th inning. Nick Rotola clubbed a game-tying sacrifice fly before Zach Nehrir hit a two-run homer and Chase Simpson followed him up with a solo shot of his own.
John Sansone had his first three-hit game of the season and drove in Curt Smith with an RBI single in the 6th inning to cut the deficit to 4-2.
The 'Dogs loaded the bases in the 7th inning without a hit, but Nick Schulz struck out looking to end the inning. Lincoln had 11 strikeouts in the game.
Austin Boyle pitched two innings in relief and retired six straight hitters after a pop-up double that fell between Schulz and Cody Regis in the 7th, and Cameron McVey worked a 1-2-3 9th.
Daniel Herrera went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a walk, while Christian Ibarra doubled and scored in the 1st.
The last of the four-game series is set for Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.
The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.
