Goldeyes Drop Series Opener in Fargo

July 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes first baseman Matthew Warkentin takes a throw

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (23-26) were held to a single run in a 7-1 loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (26-25) Friday evening at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks opened the scoring in the bottom of the second on an infield single from Juan Fernández that brought home Nicholas Northcut. Fargo extended its lead to 3-0 in the third inning when José Sermo hit a two-run home run to right field, scoring Lamar Sparks.

In the fourth, Northcut added a sacrifice fly to score Dillon Thomas, followed by Fernández's second run-scoring single of the night in the fifth that plated Derek Maiben. Aiden Byrne made it 6-0 with a sacrifice fly later in the frame. Fargo's final run came in the bottom of the eighth on Brendon Dadson's sac fly that again scored Thomas.

The Goldeyes got on the board in the top of the ninth. Ray-Patrick Didder doubled and came around to score on an a single from Gustavo Sosa.

Zan Rose (L, 2-4) took the loss for Winnipeg, allowing five runs on nine hits over six innings, with five walks and three strikeouts. Tasker Strobel and Landon Leach each pitched one inning in relief, with Leach surrendering a run on two hits and striking out one.

Jake Dykhoff (W, 5-3) earned the win for Fargo, tossing six shutout innings with six hits, two walks, and ten strikeouts. Kyle Johnston and Angelo Cabral combined to finish the game, with Cabral striking out the side in the ninth.

The series continues Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CDT. Right-hander Kyle Crigger (5-3, 2.72 ERA) is scheduled to start for Fargo-Moorhead. Winnipeg's starting pitcher has yet to be announced.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 1:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Tuesday, July 8 to take on the Sioux Falls Canaries.

