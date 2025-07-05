Day Delivers Walk-Off Win in Pitching Duel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- The Sioux City Explorers (33-19) and Gary SouthShore RailCats (14-37) locked into a classic pitcher's duel Sunday night at Lewis and Clark Park, where every base runner felt magnified and every pitch carried weight. With just one run separating the two sides for most of the evening, the game's tension steadily mounted as the innings wore on, setting the stage for late-inning fireworks.

Jairus Richards entered the day in first place in the league in steals, with only one player within 15 steals of him. The 28-year-old outfielder wasted no time flashing his elite speed, beating out an infield single to first base and swiping second on Kyle Marman's (4-3) ensuing pitch. He advanced to third on a flyout and eventually crossed on Olivier Basabe's RBI single.

As the night wore on, the lone early run loomed large and continued to be the difference in the game. Marman settled in, and RailCat starter and former 2nd-round pick Spencer Adams gave up a single hit through the first four frames.

The Explorers compounded just one scoring chance through the first six innings. Josh Day and Carlos Castro each singled and Kurtis Byrne drew a two-out walk to load the bases in the home half of the fifth. Austin Davis, fresh off his three-hit game from the night before, stepped to the plate with a huge opportunity, but the speedster bounced into a fielder's choice and ended the inning.

The contest turned out to be the best pitcher's duel the Sioux City Explorers had seen up to this point in the season. Both arms made it through the eighth, but Marman pitched through the ninth.

Gary SouthShore manager Lamarr Rogers didn't send Adams back out for the final regulation inning; instead, he turned to former six-year Major Leaguer Cody Reed (0-2) to finish off the game and even the series.

Throughout the 2025 campaign, the Sioux City Explorers have routinely made noise in the ninth inning at Lewis and Clark Park, racking up six walk-off victories. It wouldn't be an easy outing for the lefty closer.

Henry George beat out a leadoff infield single, and Reed plunked Zac Vooletich to place the winning run on base. Two wild pitches plated George and moved Vooletich to third base.

The RailCats then intentionally walked Osvaldo Tovalin and Nick Shumpert to ensure a force at any base. Josh Day stepped to the dish and lined Reed's 1-1 offering into left field for his third walk-off knock of the year.

With the victory, Kyle Marman tossed the first nine-inning complete game of the season by a Sioux City Explorer.

Notes from the Booth:

-The X's have the most wins in the league at 33.

-Marman tossed the first nine inning complete game since June 16, 2021. (Patrick Ledet)

-Josh Day had the teams seventh walk off hit of the season.

-Day had two of the five X's hits.

-The Explorers are 5-0 against Gary SouthShore this season.

