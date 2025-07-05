Monarchs Big Inning Too Much for Lincoln to Overcome

Kansas City, Kansas - The Lincoln Saltdogs dropped game one of a three-game series to the Kansas City Monarchs 13-9, Friday night at Legends Field. The Monarchs sent twelve batters to the plate in the fifth inning and scored eight runs to take control of the game. Lincoln trailed 13-1 after six innings but scored eight runs of their own over the final three innings, plus got the game-tying run to the on-deck circle in the top of the ninth but eventually came up short. By Kansas City winning Friday night's game, the Monarchs claimed the season series over the Saltdogs.

Kansas City (30-19) scored 13 runs with 14 hits and committed no errors. Lincoln (23-28) plated nine runs with 11 hits and had two errors, in a game that lasted three hours and one minute, in front of 3,772 fans.

The Monarchs got on the board in the bottom of the first. With one out, Micah Pries hit the first pitch from Lincoln starter Johnny Blake, over the left field wall for a solo home run, to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, Kansas City added two more runs. Blake Rutherford and Ross Adolph drew back-to-back walks. Then Alvaro Gonzalez singled, scoring Rutherford, to make it 2-0. Two batters later, John Nogowski singled, bringing in Adolph to make it 3-0.

Lincoln got on the board in the top of the third. With two outs, Jack Cone was hit by a pitch, then stole second. The next batter, Brody Fahr, singled, scoring Cone, to make it 3-1.

Kansas City busted the game wide open in the bottom of the fifth. Micah Pries led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Then, Robbie Glendinning did the same. Blake Rutherford singled, scoring Pries, to make it 4-1. Jaylyn Williams reached on an error. Three batters later, Josh Bissonette singled, scoring two runs, to make it 6-1. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Dylan Beck to pitch. Ryan Leitch doubled, driving in a run. John Nogowski singled with an RBI. The next batter was pinch hitter Jorge Bonifacio, who hit a two-run home run to left field, making it 11-1.

The Monarchs added to the lead in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Ross Adolph singled, Then, Alvaro Gonzalez hit a two-rub home run to put Kansas City ahead, 13-1.

The Saltdogs got a run back in the top of the seventh. Clint Coulter homered off Kansas City reliever Leam Mendez to make it 13-2.

In the top of the eighth, facing Jace Baumann, Jack Cone singled, then Brody Fahr drew a walk. Two batters later, Neyfy Castillo singled, scoring Cone to make it 13-3. Yusniel Diaz singled, plating Fahr, to make it 13-4. After Clint Coulter reached on a fielder's choice, the Monarchs brought Rane Pfeifer on to pitch. A wild pitch scored Castillo, to make it 13-5.

Lincoln made it interesting in the top of the ninth. Griffin Everitt led off with a walk. Then, Jack Cone singled. A Brody Fahr fielder's choice put runners at the corners. Kyle Battle drew a walk. Junior Cerda entered the game to pitch, and Neyfy Castillo singled, driving in two runs, to make it 13-7. Two batters later, Clint Coulter singled, bringing in two more, to make it 13-9. Drew DeVine singled, then took second on defensive indifference. With the tying run in the on-deck circle, Cerda struck out Rolando Espinosa, swinging, to end the game.

Kansas City starter Blake Goldsberry (3-1) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up one run off three hits, struck out four and walked two. Leam Mendez pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one run off one hit with one strikeout. Jace Baumann pitched 1.1 innings, yielding three runs off three hits and walked one. Rane Pfeifer pitched 0.2 innings, gave up three runs with one hit and walked three. Junior Cerda pitched 0.2 innings, giving up one run off three hits and struck out one.

Lincoln starter Johnny Blake (3-2) took the loss, pitching 4.2 innings, giving up eight runs off seven hits, struck out four and walked three. Dylan Beck pitched 1.1 innings, yielding five runs off six hits and struck out one. Peyton Cariaco pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one hit and struck out two.

Offensively for the Monarchs, John Nogowski was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Micah Pries was 1-for-2 with a solo home run. Jorge Bonifacio was 1-for-2 with a two-run home run. Blake Rutherford was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Alvaro Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. Josh Bissonette was 3-for-5 and drove in two runs. Ryan Leitch was 1-for-4 and drove in one run.

For the Saltdogs, Jack Cone was 3-for-3. Brody Fahr was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Neyfy Castillo went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in. Yusniel Diaz was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Clint Coulter was 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three runs batted in.

