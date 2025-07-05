Monarchs Serenade Calfapietra in Blowout Win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - It was a night 25 years in the making for manager Joe Calfapietra.

The Kansas City Monarchs honored their eighth-year skipper for his 25th year in professional baseball in the best way possible: winning. The Monarchs took down the Lincoln Saltdogs 10-5 at Legends Field Saturday night.

Calfapietra was overwhelmed with emotion prior to first pitch. The Monarchs put together a special tribute with over 20 players and coaches congratulating the legendary manager.

"It is a great testament to the players and coaches who have been so loyal over the years," Calfapietra said. "I'm just so blessed for 25 years."

The Monarchs (31-19) belted three home runs on Saturday night. Robbie Glendinning, John Nogowski and Blake Rutherford all crushed home runs.

Nogowski and Rutherford's blasts came in the sixth inning, both over 420 feet.

"It's fun watching these guys every night," Calfapietra said. "I let the guys go out there and play. I let the coaches go out there and coach."

Glendinning's solo home run gave Kansas City the lead in the first inning. Nogowski extended the lead with a textbook two-RBI single in the second inning.

Lincoln (23-29) rallied to tie the game at three after two RBI singles and a Monarchs error in the sixth.

Kansas City whipped together the perfect response; a seven-run inning to pull into a 10-3 lead.

Jorge Bonifacio scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Two pitches later, the Monarchs erupted.

Nogowski found his signature moment with a 420-foot three-run home run. The former major leaguer demolished a towering line drive over the Home Run Patio to make it 7-3.

The former major leaguer finished with a season-high five RBIs in the win.

Rutherford smacked one of the longest home runs by a Monarch this season. The former Washington National belted a 424-foot cannon to Home Run Hill in right field to make it 10-3.

Kansas City remains in second place in the American Association, one game behind first-place Sioux City.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Saltdogs close their 2025 season series Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. Julian Garcia starts for Kansas City against Lincoln's Dylan Castaneda.

