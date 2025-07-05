RedHawks Outslug Fish on the Fourth of July

FARGO - Jose Sermo homered and Jake Dykhoff threw six shutout innings Friday night to help the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 7-1 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes in front of 4,154 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

After the Fourth of July crowd patiently waited out a nearly two-hour weather delay before things got underway, the RedHawks scored in all but two innings to pick their way to a big lead over the Fish.

Sermo's two-run blast in the third was the biggest hit, showing off the capabilities of the new lighting system installed at Newman Outdoor Field before the game, but a slew of RBI singles and sacrifice flies allowed the home side to continue to build its lead.

Dykhoff was phenomenal again on the mound to earn the win, following up his complete-game, 12-strikeout performance last Saturday in Lincoln with a 10-strikeout outing in six shutout innings Friday night.

Kyle Johnston threw two more shutout innings and Angelo Cabral finished the game for the RedHawks in the ninth.

Five RedHawks had multiple hits in the contest.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will continue their three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance Saturday will receive a free pair of RedHawks socks.

