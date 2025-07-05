Railroaders Need Extras to Take Game 2

July 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The Lake Country DockHounds were outslugged by the Cleburne Railroaders on Saturday in extra innings, 14-8, despite several comebacks.

Down 2-0 in the third inning with two outs, Brian Rey hit his team-leading twelfth home run of the season, bringing home Daunte Stuart as well. Stuart, whose single extended the inning to Rey, finished with his ninth three-hit game this season for Lake Country.

The Railroaders tagged another run off of starter Luke Hansel in the fifth inning and ran him from the game before he could finish the sixth, turning the ball to JT Moeller. Over five and two-thirds innings, Hansel allowed six earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out seven batters. Moeller shut down Cleburne over the next two-and-a-third innings of two-hit baseball while striking out two more batters.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, still down 6-2, Ryan Hernandez and Imanol Vargas worked back-to-back walks and both scored on an RBI double from Ray Zuberer III. Aaron Hill proceeded to hit his sixth home run of the season, tying the game at six runs apiece.

Cleburne responded with a solo home run in the ninth, but Stuart led off the bottom of the frame with his fifth longball of the year to right field. Lake Country would load the bases after Stuart, but could not scratch across a winning run.

The extra frame was dominated by the Railroaders. Two home runs, two singles, and a walk culminated in a seven-run inning in the top of the tenth. The DockHounds tacked on a final run in the bottom of the inning on a Hayden Dunhurst sacrifice fly, but couldn't add on.

Lake Country (29-20) battles Cleburne in a series rubber match at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Sunday. Kelvan Pilot (2-3, 3.92 ERA) takes the mound at 1:05 p.m.







