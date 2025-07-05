Canaries Rally Past Milwaukee Behind Barth's Big Night

July 5, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries erased a 7-1 deficit behind a three-hit, five-RBI effort from Jordan Barth to top Milwaukee 10-9 on Saturday.

The Milkmen scored three first inning runs before Matt Ruiz smacked a solo homer in the bottom half. Milwaukee answered with three more runs in the top of the second and added another in the third.

The Canaries send ten batters to the plate in the bottom half and scored five runs. Barth ripped a two-run triple and Mike Hart followed with a two-run homerun. Peter Zimmermann added a solo shot before Milwaukee could escape the inning.

The Birds scored twice more in the fourth inning to take the first lead. Barth tied the game with a triple before crossing home plate on a wild pitch.

The Milkmen jumped back in front with a two-run homerun in the top of the sixth but Barth dumped a two-run double in the seventh inning that proved to be the difference.

Barth and Ruiz each finished with three hits while Cole Lalonde earned the win tossing a scoreless inning of relief. Christian Cosby picked up his sixth save as the Canaries improve to 29-22 on the season. The Birds wrap up their nine-game homestand Sunday at 4:05pm.







American Association Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.