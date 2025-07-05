Kansas City Sixth Inning Spells Defeat for Lincoln

Kansas City, Kansas - For the second straight night, a big inning by Kansas City prevented the Lincoln Saltdogs from tasting victory. The Monarchs defeated Lincoln, 10-5, Saturday night at Legends Field. Kansas City plated seven runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a pair of three-run home runs, which became too much for the Saltdogs to overcome.

Kansas City (31-19) scored 10 runs off six hits and committed one error. Lincoln (23-29) had five runs with nine hits and committed no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-five minutes, in front of 2,039 fans.

The Monarchs took the first lead when Robbie Glendinning hit a two-out solo home run off Lincoln starter Nate Blain, in the bottom of the first, to make it 1-0.

In the second, Kansas City added two more runs. With one out, Alvaro Gonzalez drew a walk. Then, Jaylyn Williams singled. The next batter, Josh Bissonette walked, to load the bases. Two batters later John Nogowski hit a single to center, bringing in two runs, to make it 3-0.

The Saltdogs scored in the top of the third. Drew DeVine led off the inning with a double against Monarchs starter Josh Hendrickson. Three batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, scoring DeVine, to make it 3-1.

In the top of the fourth, Yusniel Diaz hit a one-out ground rule double, to right centerfield. Then, Clint Coulter singled, scoring Diaz, to make it 3-2.

Lincoln tied the game in the top of the sixth. Neyfy Castillo led off with a double. Two batters later, Yusniel Diaz hit a fly ball to center, which Ross Adolph misplayed, allowing Castillo to score, to make the score, 3-3.

Kansas City took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Lincoln reliever Gaylon Viney, Jorge Bonifacio led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, then, advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Jaylyn Williams drew a walk. Then Viney experienced some physical discomfort and was forced to leave the game. Matt Mullenbach entered the contest and gave up a walk to Josh Bissonette. A wild pitch scored Bonifacio, to give Kansas City a 4-3 lead. Two batters later, John Nogowski hit a three-run home run to left, to make it 7-3. Then, Ross Adolph and Robbie Glendinning drew back-to-back walks. The next batter, Blake Rutherford, hit a three-run home run to right, to make it 10-3.

Lincoln plated a pair of runs in the top of the eighth. Facing reliever, Jeff Hakanson, Brody Fahr led off with a double. Then, Neyfy Castillo doubled, driving home Fahr, to make it 10-4. Two batters later, Yusniel Diaz singled, plating Castillo to make it 10-5.

In the top of the ninth, Kansas City reliever Hunter McMahon retired the Saltdogs in order, striking out Brody Fahr, swinging, to end the game.

Kansas City starter Josh Hendrickson (6-2) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, two earned, off five hits and struck out six. Jeff Hakanson pitched 2.0 innings, yielding two runs off four hits and struck out two. Hunter McMahon pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two.

Lincoln starter Nate Blain pitched 5.0 innings, giving up three runs off four hits, struck out three and walked four. Gaylon Viney (0-2) took the loss, pitching 0.1 inning, giving up two runs and walked one. Matt Mullenbach pitched 0.2 innings, giving up five runs off two hits, struck out one and walked three. Karan Patel pitched 1.0 inning, struck out three and walked one. Jack Cone pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Offensively for the Monarchs, John Nogowski was 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and five RBIs. Robbie Glendinning was 1-for-4 with a solo home run. Blake Rutherford was 1-for-5 with a three-run home run.

For Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Neyfy Castillo went 2-for-4 and drove in one run. Yusniel Diaz was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Clint Coulter was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Drew DeVine went 2-for-4.

