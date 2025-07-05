RedHawks Fall Short against Winnipeg

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks were held to four hits Saturday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field on the way to a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Winnipeg scored a run each in the first, fourth, sixth and ninth to get a win back after falling in the first game of the series on Friday night against the RedHawks.

Kyle Crigger got the loss for Fargo-Moorhead despite a quality start, allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts in six innings pitched.

The RedHawks scored their lone run on a sacrifice fly by Juan Fernandez in the seventh inning.

Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will wrap up their series with a Sunday afternoon rubber game in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

