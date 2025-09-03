Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 2, 2025

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Liberty 66-58

Temi Fágbénlé dominated the paint to lead her team to victory! She had 16 PTS (70% FG), 5 REB, 2 AST & 2 STL!

The Valkyries win their fourth game in a row and guarantee themselves a .500 record in their inaugural season.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.