Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 2, 2025
Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Liberty 66-58
Temi Fágbénlé dominated the paint to lead her team to victory! She had 16 PTS (70% FG), 5 REB, 2 AST & 2 STL!
The Valkyries win their fourth game in a row and guarantee themselves a .500 record in their inaugural season.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
