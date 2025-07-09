Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 9, 2025

July 9, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Indiana Fever 80-61 to move to 10-9

Veronica Burton led the way with 21 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, & a career-high 5 3PM! First-time All-Star Kayla Thornton added in 18 PTS of her own.

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2025

